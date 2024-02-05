With only Deadpool 3 slated for release this year, Marvel Studios is gearing up for summer marketing. And it seems the campaign might have already started subtly, thanks to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's accessory choice at the Saturn Awards. At the recent Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror gala, Feige sported a brand-new baseball cap featuring the Deadpool 3 logo. Unlike the initial teaser art with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, this design uniquely juxtaposes Deadpool and Wolverine's masked faces, divided equally with their signature colours. Have a look! Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynold's Wade Wilson and Dogpool First Pic Unveiled, Film To Hit Theatres On July 2024 (View Post).

Kevin Feige With Deadpool 3 Hat:

Kevin Feige wearing his ‘DEADPOOL 3’ hat with Deadpool and Wolverine’s logos 👀 pic.twitter.com/xL5B6qohBG — Deadpool Updates (@DeadpoolUpdate) February 5, 2024

