Deadpool 3 has halted its production due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The strike began on July 14, and as a result, all SAG-AFTRA members are prohibited from working on any film or TV project. This includes Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who are both members of SAG-AFTRA. Well, this news comes just a few days after Reynolds celebrated return of Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Priyanka Chopra Extends Support to SAG-AFTRA Strike, Pens 'I Stand With My Union and Colleagues' (View Post).

Deadpool 3 Pauses Production:

‘Deadpool 3' has stopped filming due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, EW confirms. 🔗: https://t.co/FJwcDF29XO pic.twitter.com/zOEukcYON5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2023

