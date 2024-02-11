Marvel fans buzzing for Deadpool 3 face another tease regarding the trailer's release. Speculations placed it during the Super Bowl, but director Shawn Levy remained tight-lipped. He playfully dodged the question at the DGA Awards, citing his "cherished friendship" with Ryan Reynolds and the potential consequences of spoiling Deadpool's secrets. While Levy offered no confirmation, the playful exchange keeps the film's hype alive. Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynold's Wade Wilson and Dogpool First Pic Unveiled, Film To Hit Theatres On July 2024 (View Post).

Shawn Levy on Deadpool 3 Trailer:

Shawn Levy says if he says anything about Deadpool 3 Ryan Reynolds would kill him😂 pic.twitter.com/jtkQ7NPa7I — Kennedy Ryan Reynolds fan❤️ (@ilyryanreynolds) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)