As expected (but never confirmed), the first teaser of Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3, aka Deadpool & Wolverine, dropped its first teaser during Super Bowl 2024, and it looks like one helluva ride about to shuffle the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The teaser confirms some of the leaks that have been going on about the film like Wade Wilson being kidnapped by TVA agents and being a 'Marvel Jesus', someone who could change the MCU. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is merely teased, either shown through a back profile or as a shadow. Deadpool 3: Kevin Feige Spotted Wearing Hat Carrying Updated Logo of Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Upcoming Marvel Film at Saturn Awards 2024.

Watch the Teaser of Deadpool & Wolverine:

