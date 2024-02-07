After decades of pouring his heart and soul into crafting the beloved Marvel Comics character Deadpool, Rob Liefeld is preparing to bid farewell to the iconic antihero after 33 years. Liefeld, known for his maximum effort in bringing Deadpool to life, announced his decision to step away from the character via Instagram. Liefeld feels it's time to retire, a decision he hadn't anticipated making so soon. Reflecting on his journey, Liefeld expresses gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to Deadpool's legacy but acknowledges the need for closure. As he wraps up work on a final book for Marvel, set to release alongside Disney's Deadpool 3 in theatres, Liefeld prepares to pass the torch, marking the end of an era for both creator and character. Deadpool 3 Set Photos Leaked! Ryan Reynolds As Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman As Wolverine Film Intense Fighting Scenes on a Beach (Watch Video).

Rob Liefeld's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Liefeld (@robliefeld)

