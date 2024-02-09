Despicable Me 4 is releasing this July! The brand-new poster unveiled by makers features Gru, our lovable (yet still mischievous) anti-hero, standing alongside his loyal Minion and Baby. Fans of action flicks might catch a hint of John Wick 3 in the poster's composition, but Despicable Me promises family-friendly fun instead of bullet ballets. The movie releases in theatres on July 3, 2024! Despicable Me 4 Trailer: Steve Carrell’s Gru Returns With a Bang To Fight Against Revengeful Villain (Watch Video).

Despicable Me 4 Poster:

First poster for ‘Despicable Me 4’. The film releases in theaters on July 3. pic.twitter.com/Xe8O0glGW0 — ToonHive (@ToonHive) February 8, 2024

