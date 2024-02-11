At the 76th Directors Guild of America Awards (DGA), Christopher Nolan, director of Oppenheimer, clinched the award for Best Theatrical Feature Film. During his acceptance speech, Nolan praised the lead star of his film, Cillian Murphy, as the best actor of his generation. Reflecting on their journey in films, Nolan expressed disbelief that almost 20 years had passed since they embarked on this path together. He graciously thanked the Peaky Blinders actor for both his talent and his congenial nature. Oppenheimer: Cillian Murphy Reveals He Read Bhagavad Gita To Prepare for His Role in Christopher Nolan’s Film.

Watch Christopher Nolan's Video:

Christopher Nolan calls Cillian Murphy the best actor of his generation at the #DGAAwards pic.twitter.com/H21KEnBMH4 — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) February 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)