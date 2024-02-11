DGA 2024 Winners: Christopher Nolan Receives Award For Oppenheimer, Peter Hoar Clinches Top Honour for The Last of Us - Check Out The Full List Here

At the 76th DGA Awards, Christopher Nolan triumphs with Oppenheimer, solidifying his frontrunner status for the director Oscar at the upcoming Academy Awards. Other top winners include Christopher Storer for The Bear and Peter Hoar for The Last of Us. Celine Song also earns recognition for her first-time directorial achievement with the acclaimed A24 drama Past Lives. DGA 2024 Awards: Christopher Nolan Wins Best Theatrical Feature Film for Oppenheimer; Calls Cillian Murphy 'Best Actor of His Generation' (Watch Video).

Check The Full List Of Winners Here:

DGA Awards Winners List: Updating Live https://t.co/jQAs4VEWZg — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 11, 2024

