Dickey Betts, singer, songwriter, and guitarist died at 80. Betts was renowned for his powerful guitar playing and his role in making Southern rock music famous through the Allman Brothers Band. According to Rolling Stone, Betts' cause of death was cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The singer passed away at his residence in Osprey, Florida. David Soul, Starsky & Hutch Fame Actor, Dies at 80.

No More Dickey Betts

