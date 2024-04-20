Melanie Iglesias claimed that Jennifer Lopez asked her ex-boyfriend, Ryan Guzman, to pretend to be single while promoting their movie The Boy Next Door. Speaking on the No Chaser podcast, Melanie shared details about her relationship with Ryan and encountering JLo during the time of the 2015 movie. She alleged that Jennifer instructed Ryan to act as if he were not in a relationship to promote the film. Melanie stated, “She made my ex, oh my God, pretend that he was single to promote the movie.” She even said, “The publicists, both of them, called me … so they were at afterparties together, like, holding hands and stuff to promote this.” Jennifer Lopez Seen Spitting Gum in Assistant's Hand While Filming Scene in New York, Video Goes Viral - WATCH.

Melanie Iglesias On No Chaser Podcast

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)