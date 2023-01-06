Been running for more than 30 years, it looks like The Simpsons almost has a scene predicting every scenario now. From Covid to Donald Trump's presidency, the show has constantly predicted some of the big societal changes, and this time it landed the ball kind of way too accurately. With Bad Bunny being in the media spotlight for snatching phones off from the hands of fans and throwing them away, it looks like The Simpsons might have beaten real-life to the chase once more. Bad Bunny Caught Snatching Phones From Fans at a Club in the Dominican Republic (Watch Video).

Watch the Video:

Fans are convinced ‘The Simpsons’ predicted the Bad Bunny phone controversy. https://t.co/FVzhLDi7gt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2023

With The Simpsons predicting the future at every turn becoming a meme now, fans are definitely convinced that the show predicted Bad Bunny's most recent controversy. Here are some of the tweets.

Ahead of Us at Every Turn...

The Simpsons predicted Bad Bunny throwing the phone 😂 pic.twitter.com/NhV767mdov — Conejo Toxico (@conejo_toxico) January 4, 2023

Literally Crying...

NOT UNIVISION SAYING THE SIMPSONS PREDICTED BAD BUNNY BREAKING A FAN’S PHONE BC OF THE TE DESEO LO MEJOR MV IM CRYING 😭😭😭 — 𝐤 ✨ (@emiliadearmas) January 5, 2023

A Conspiracy Theory Arises...

A Tweet From a User Talking About Bad Bunny and The Simpsons (Photo Credits: Twitter)

