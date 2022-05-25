It looks like Joaquin Phoenix's upcoming movie is going to have quite the heft runtime. Directed by Ari Aster, known for Hereditary and Midsommar, his upcoming film, Disappointment Blvd reportedly clocks in at about three and a half hours. A24 also apparently wants a shorter version of the film. Disappointment Blvd is scheduled to release sometime in 2022. Napoleon: Joaquin Phoenix Spotted as the French Leader for Ridley Scott's Upcoming Historical Drama! (View Pics).

