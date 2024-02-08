Disney CEO Bob Iger remained tight-lipped when asked about Elon Musk's involvement in Gina Carano's lawsuit seeking her return to Star Wars content. Carano was fired in 2021 following controversial social media posts. Iger offered a curt "none" when CNBC inquired about his thoughts on Musk's financial backing of the lawsuit and the potential for similar actions against Disney. Elon Musk to Fund Gina Carano's Lawsuit Against Disney and Lucasfilm Over 'The Mandalorian' Firing.

Disney's Bob Iger Reacts to Gina Carano’s Lawsuit:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)