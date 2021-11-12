The sequel to Enchanted titled Disenchanted is finally announced by Disney. On Disney+ Day, the makers dropped the logo of the musical fantasy romantic comedy along with its release date. musical fantasy romantic comedy. It was in December 2020 when the streaming giant had revealed that Disenchanted was headed directly to Disney+. Starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, Disenchanted will release in fall 2022.

Check It Out:

