On December 9, DJ Khaled performed Umrah in Mecca with Mike Tyson. The two were in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea International Film Festival. DJ Khaled shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen getting all teary-eyed while performing Umrah. He mentioned in his post, “My whole life I wanted to go to MECCA TO PRAY AND TO GIVE MY GRATITUDE TO ALLAH”. Shah Rukh Khan Performs Umrah in Mecca, Photos and Videos of SRK Go Viral – WATCH.

DJ Khaled With Mike Tyson In Mecca

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)