American artist, DJ Khaled, loves to live his life to the fullest. The music producer and rapper has taken the internet by storm after he posted a video of himself surfing at an exotic locale on an electric hydrofoil surfboard. "“ALL CATEGORIES LETS GO 🏄‍♂️ ITS OK TO BE HAPPY, he captioned the clip. In he viral video, Khaled can be seen shirtless enjoying the watersport, but at the end slips from his surfboard. Ouch! DJ Khaled Gets Emotional While Performing Umrah in Mecca With Mike Tyson, Shares Video on Instagram – WATCH.

DJ Khaled Surfing:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)