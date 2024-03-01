Fresh off her Grammy wins, Miley Cyrus unveils her latest track, "Doctor (Work It Out)", as she gears up to solace the lovesick. At 31, Cyrus showcases her versatility by stepping into the role of a musical healer. Originally an unreleased gem from her fourth studio album, Bangerz, "Doctor" debuted online on December 26, 2017, and underwent a transformative makeover in 2023. The revamped version recently caught attention as the backdrop for Pharrell Williams' menswear fall-winter show during Paris Fashion Week on January 16. Grammy 2024: Miley Cyrus Wins Her First-Ever Grammy Award for 'Flowers', Singer Gushes Over Mariah Carey - Watch Her Acceptance Speech. Miley Cyrus' Doctor Track Out!

