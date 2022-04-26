The highly anticipated Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been banned in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries due to LGBTQ+ reference. Owing to same, Saudi demanded edits from the makers, to which, Disney has rejected its proposal. Now, a video of Benedict Cumberbatch has gone viral in which he could be seen supporting Disney and Marvel over their inclusive thought. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Disney Refuses Saudi Arabia’s Demand to Cut LGBTQ+ Reference.

Watch Video:

Benedict Cumberbatch addresses #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness being banned in countries for inclusion of a LGBTQ+ character. “It’s an expected disappointment…We still have to push for inclusion, and I’m very glad…Marvel and Disney are doing that.” pic.twitter.com/RfOcyjNwEg — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 26, 2022

