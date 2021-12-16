While people were worried about Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers, a leaked teaser of Doctor Strange 2 has been creating a wave on social media. The trailer for Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness hit the internet, giving you a good peek into what the film will be all about. The teaser was the post-credit scene of No Way Home, and has finally answered many questions that the fans had about the sequel.

The Sam Raimi directed film with a script written by Jade Bartlett & Michael Waldron, also stars Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Xochitl Gomez.

Take A Look At A Few Glimpses From The Teaser Below:

Doctor Strange 2 Teaser (Photo Credit: Twitter)

