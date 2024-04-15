Doja Cat's Coachella 2024 performance certainly stirred up some attention! During her set, she didn't hold back in expressing her boldness and confidence. The moment captured in the video, where she locked lips with one of her female dancers, showcased her fearlessness and willingness to push boundaries on stage. Performances at festivals like Coachella are often seen as opportunities for artists to showcase their musical talents, creativity, and individuality. Taylor Swift and Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce Pack on the PDA at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California (Watch Video).

Doja Cat at Coachella 2024

Doja Cat kissing her dancer during “Wet V” at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/NjU5CUZyTI — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)