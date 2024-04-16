At the 2024 Olivier Awards, Hannah Waddingham confronted a photographer who reportedly asked her to show her leg during a photo session. The Emmy-winning star, who was hosting the event, overheard the comment and promptly addressed it, asserting that such remarks wouldn't be directed at a man. She firmly rebuked the photographer, stating, "Don’t be a dick otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say ‘show me leg.’ No." Waddingham's response, captured in a video shared by a fan account, demonstrated her unwillingness to tolerate objectification. Tom Jones: Hannah Waddingham Joins Cast of UK Broadcaster ITV’s Literary Classic Adaptation Series.

Hannah Waddingham Confronts Photographer Who Asked Her To Show Leg

Hannah Waddingham, "You'd never say that to a man, my friend" when a photographer demanded she show some leg. pic.twitter.com/UFxMhkPSq6 — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) April 15, 2024

