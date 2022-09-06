There seems to be some worry in the cast and crew of Don't Worry Darling as the rumoured drama between Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde seemingly continues. During the four-minute standing ovation for her performance at the Venice Film Festival, Florence Pugh reportedly turned away from Olivia Wilde and made her way to the exit. The rumours of some tension behind the two actresses first began when Wilde was seen calling Florence Pugh "Miss Flo" in a leaked video that she had sent to Shia LaBeouf. Did Harry Styles Spit on a Bemused Chris Pine at 'Don't Worry Darling' Venice Film Festival Premiere? Viral Video Leaves Twitterati Baffled!

Check Out the Tweet:

Florence Pugh “completely turned away” from Olivia Wilde during the standing ovation for ‘Don't Worry Darling’ in Venice, Variety reports. The 4-minute ovation was reportedly cut short when Florence made her way to the exit just three minutes into the clapping. pic.twitter.com/znQX0WYba9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 5, 2022

