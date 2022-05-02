The trailer of Don't Worry Darling has been released by the makers today. Starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as married couple Alice and Jack, the clip shows the man working in an organisation called Victory, which is supposed to change the world. However, later we see Alice's world cracking up after meeting a reality. Helmed by Olivia Wilde, the psychological thriller set in 1950s looks intriguing. Don't Worry Darling: Cinemacon Footage of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles' Film Features Steamy Sex Scenes - Reports.

Watch Video:

