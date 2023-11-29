Dove Cameron and Damiano David's rumoured romance takes a twist in the spotlight. The 27-year-old actress/singer and the 24-year-old Maneskin frontman were seen kissing at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, fueling speculation among fans and media. New photos show the couple passionately kissing and holding hands, giving a peek into their blossoming connection. Eurovision 2021 Grand Final: Italy’s Måneskin Wins the Music Event, Beats France’s Barbara Pravi by 25 Points.

Dove Cameron and Damiano David Kissing Pic:

Dove Cameron and Måneskin’s Damiano David spotted kissing in Sydney, Australia. https://t.co/dvYRprRkrg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 29, 2023

