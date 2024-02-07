Drake has reportedly addressed the alleged leaked videos purportedly depicting him in a naked state. Adin Ross reached out to the rapper via voice message, seeking clarification or response regarding the explicit video. He says, “We was just looking at the s***. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f***ing missile.” The popular streamer claims Drake responded him with ‘eight laughing emojis’. Taylor Swift's Deepfake Explicit AI Images Go Viral Online, Sparks Outrage Among Swifties.

Drake’s Response To The Leaked Video

Drake responds to Adin Ross after he left a voice message about his leaked video... 💀 pic.twitter.com/M9nH9xYzDa — Liutauras (@Liutauras_) February 6, 2024

