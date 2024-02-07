Prepare for an adventure with the newest trailer of Ethan Coen's road trip film, Drive-Away Dolls. Starring Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, the latest trailer promises plenty of excitement as our two leading ladies find themselves caught up in a bit of criminal activity. When they realise that their rental car is carrying a piece of precious cargo in the boot – a locked briefcase. After weighing the pros and cons, the pair crack the secret code and are shocked at what they find inside. They discover Pedro Pascal's head in a hatbox. Now the question remains what will they do with it?. Drive-Away Dolls is directed by Ethan Coen, who also penned the screenplay and co-edited the film with his wife, Tricia Cooke. Honey Don’t! Margaret Qualley, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Evans To Star in Ethan Coen’s Film.

Watch Drive-Away Dolls Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)