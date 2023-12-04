Amidst her recent single release of "Houdini", Dua Lipa ignites excitement as reports suggest a forthcoming album in early 2024. As per Variety's sources, the global pop sensation is diligently crafting her highly anticipated album, following the success of her recent track. Fans eagerly anticipate fresh beats and melodies from Lipa, heightening anticipation for her next musical venture. Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras Part Ways, Singer Prioritises Her Career Over Their Relationship.

