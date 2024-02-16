The world premiere of Dune: Part Two was a star-studded event that took place at Leicester Square in London. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and other cast members arrived in style for the premiere night. Zendaya left onlookers mesmerised in a silver bodysuit with bold cutouts, while Timothée matched his co-stars’ looks with silver trousers and Florence impressed everyone in a hooded gown. The stunning looks of the star cast were unmissable. Apart from solo pictures, the team gathered on a red carpet partially obscured by a desert-themed display, creating stunning photo opportunities. Take a look at them below: Dune–Part Two Review: Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya’s Film Is a ‘Masterpiece’! Early Reactions Hail the Visuals and Performances in Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Epic.

Dune: Part Two World Premiere In London

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUNE (@dunemovie)

