The star cast of Dune: Part 2 has once again grabbed eyeballs with their stylish appearances at the film’s premiere event in New York. Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and others exuded glamour. Zendaya opted for a bold cutout dress, while Timothée looked charming in a caramel-coloured leather t-shirt and black leather pants. Florence looked stunning in a grey flowy outfit. Take a look at the pictures and videos from the Dune 2 premiere event in New York. Dune–Part Two 2 World Premiere: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Others Steal the Show With Stunning Looks at the London Event (View Pics).

Team Dune 2 At New York Premiere

The cast of ‘DUNE: PART TWO’ at the premiere in New York City. pic.twitter.com/a3cOKbqUUW — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024

Florence Pugh & Rebecca Ferguson

Florence Pugh and Rebecca Ferguson at the ‘DUNE: PART TWO’ premiere in New York City. pic.twitter.com/bt1Wx3j1Ls — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 25, 2024

Zendaya

Zendaya attends the "Dune: Part Two" premiere. pic.twitter.com/GorqxaHRgW — 21 (@21metgala) February 25, 2024

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the "Dune: Part Two" premiere. pic.twitter.com/GUqe2LjKrX — 21 (@21metgala) February 25, 2024

Léa Seydoux

Léa Seydoux attends the "Dune: Part Two" premiere. pic.twitter.com/qk0aYs5DvI — 21 (@21metgala) February 25, 2024

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh attends the "Dune: Part Two" premiere. pic.twitter.com/3GACyXfWpw — 21 (@21metgala) February 25, 2024

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet attends the "Dune: Part Two" New York Premiere pic.twitter.com/AxYHiFVNSU — Timothée's House (@maryychalamet) February 25, 2024

Austin Butler

Austin Butler has arrived on the carpet for the NY premiere of #DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/5prCvFbxAe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2024

