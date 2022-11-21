After a post by IGN compared the box offices for Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which showed how the Letitia Wright-starrer had already surpassed the entire gross of the latter in its first week, Dwayne Johnson stepped in to set things straight. Revealing that there is no competition between the two films, Johnson said that no one knew who Black Adam and the JSA (Justice Society of America) were a year back and they still need to grow. Black Panther Wakanda Forever Movie Review: Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright Bring Their A-Game to Marvel’s Most Poignant Film Yet! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

😂 What a neutral post. I love competing, but @IGN you guys are in the biz with us there’s no competition with the established global brand of Black Panther compared to Black Adam & JSA who a year ago no one even heard of. No need to knock us, we’re new babies and have to grow😊 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)