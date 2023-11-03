Marvel Studios has just released the first trailer for their upcoming Disney+ series, Echo. The show brings back Alaqua Cox's character, Maya Lopez, a deaf hero who grapples with the challenges of being the niece of the New York underworld's Kingpin of Crime, Wilson Fisk (played by Vincent D'Onofrio). The trailer features intense confrontations between Maya and Kingpin, introducing us to several new characters in the process. Maya navigates her past, reconnects with her Native American heritage, and explores the importance of family and community. Echo also stars Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene, and Zahn McClarnon. Disney+ Day: Agatha House of Harkness and Echo Announced by Marvel For The Streaming Service!.

Check Out The Trailer Of Marvel Studios' Echo :

