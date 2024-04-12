Ed Sheeran surely enjoyed a memorable time during his 2024 tour in India. His encounter with Shah Rukh Khan, which he discussed in an interview with Rohit Sharma and Gaurav Kapur, has been making waves on social media. Sheeran expressed how delightful it was to meet Khan, highlighting their enjoyable moments together, including singing, drinking, and recreating the iconic SRK pose. Additionally, he shared valuable life lessons that Khan imparted to him, describing the experience as "a gift that keeps on giving." 'Shape of Us'! Shah Rukh Khan and Ed Sheeran In One Frame; English Singer Perfectly Copies SRK's Iconic Pose (Watch Video).

Ed Sheeran Talks About Shah Rukh Khan

Ed Sheeran talks to Rohit Sharma & Gaurav Kapur about the great time he had while meeting Shah Rukh Khan and also some important life lessons SRK gave him. He described "it's a gift that keeps on giving" pic.twitter.com/Z98x3bWqu0 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 12, 2024

