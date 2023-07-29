Twitter owner Elon Musk finally lifts ban on Rapper Ye aka Kanye West's Twitter account. Back on December 2, 2022, the rapper's micro-blogging site was suspended after he posted a picture of a swastika intertwined within the Star of David. Even, Elon Musk clarified the suspension later. Kanye West Serves Sushi on Nude Models at His 46th Birthday Celebration (View Pics and Videos).

Check Out The Tweet Here:

BREAKING: Kanye West's Twitter has been un-Suspended. pic.twitter.com/r3gofqdbIW — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 29, 2023

Check Out Kanye West's Account Here:

Kanye west (Photo Credits: Twitter)

