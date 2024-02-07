(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Elon Musk to Fund Gina Carano's Lawsuit Against Disney and Lucasfilm Over 'The Mandalorian' Firing
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in California, alleges wrongful discharge and sex discrimination, seeking a court order for Lucasfilm to recast her role and a minimum of $75,000 in damages.
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 07, 2024 07:52 AM IST