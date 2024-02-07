Gina Carano, a former MMA fighter and Star Wars actor, is suing Disney and Lucasfilm for wrongful termination, and Elon Musk's X Corporation (formerly known as Twitter) will fund her. Carano alleges harassment and bullying due to sharing her conservative political beliefs on social media, which led to her firing from The Mandalorian in February 2021. She claims Disney misrepresented her comments on various issues, including Black Lives Matter, Covid lockdowns, election irregularities, and transgender pronouns. Carano states she lost opportunities and believes her termination was due to voicing conservative opinions on platforms, including Twitter, now owned by Musk's X. Carano shared a lengthy post describing her situation, and Musk re-shared the post and wrote, 'Please let us know if you would like to join the lawsuit against Disney'. Gina Carano Addresses The Mandalorian Firing, Says She Was 'Bullied' by Disney (Watch Video).

Elon Musk's Post On X: