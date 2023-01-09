In a comment section of an Instagram post, Emily Ratajkowski slammed Ellen DeGeneres for her "f***ed up" interview of Taylor from back when her show was on the air. In the interview, Ellen can be seen teasing Swift as he keeps on putting up pictures of male celebrities and tries to guess whether the "Love Story" singer has dated them or not, only for Taylor to plead her to stop. Striking a chord with Emily, it looks like she wasn't all too impressed with Ellen here. Gone Girl Actress Emily Ratajkowski Is Done With Dating, Says ‘Sick of Men Who Don’t Know How To Handle Strong Women’!

Check Out Emily Ratajkowski's Comment:

Emily Ratajkowski slams Ellen DeGeneres for ‘fucked up’ Taylor Swift interview. https://t.co/4Sq4hEix3C — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2023

