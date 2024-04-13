Emma Stone is in talks to star in an untitled Universal film directed by her husband, Dave McCary. Reportedly, the project, shrouded in secrecy, comes from a screenplay by Patrick Kang and Michael Levin. However, more details about the movie are being kept under wraps as of now. FYI, recently, while McCary produced A Real Pain for Searchlight, Stone won an Oscar for Poor Things. Oscar Winner Emma Stone Describes Herself as an Untrained Actor, Talks About Alexander Technique at THR Roundtable Discussion (Watch Video).

Dave McCary To Direct Emma Stone

Emma Stone in talks to star in an untitled film for Universal Pictures with her husband Dave McCary in talks to direct. (https://t.co/3o3NWuLlHy) pic.twitter.com/vU4F8MuZGN — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)