Chadwick Boseman has been posthumously awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for the role of Star T’Challa in Disney+ anthology series What If…? The Television Academy shared the post on Twitter. This marks the late actor’s first Emmy award. Barack Obama, Former US President, Wins His First Emmy for Netflix Docuseries Our Great National Parks.

