David Freyne's romantic comedy Eternity is slated to commence filming in May. According to Yahoo, Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, and Callum Turner are in discussions to star in the film, with Teller and Olsen also serving as executive producers. The movie promises to deliver a comedic take on the universal dilemma of choosing a life partner for eternity. Elizabeth Olsen Expresses Desire To Explore Other Characters Aside From Scarlet Witch, Says 'There’s No Longevity in One Character'.

