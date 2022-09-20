If you loved Eugene Cordero's brief appearance as Casey, the TVA employee in Loki, then get ready as the character is set to return in season two of the show. Being upped to a series regular, the character will reportedly have a larger role. Recently, Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All at Once fame joined the series as well. Loki Season Two will premiere in summer 2023. Loki Season 2: Ke Huy Quan Joins Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson for Marvel’s Series.

Check Out the Tweet:

Eugene Cordero has been upped to a series regular for #Loki S2 (via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/lKDP88pQoT — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)