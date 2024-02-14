A coalition of 400 celebrities, including Liev Schreiber, Emmy Rossum, and Helen Mirren, has signed an open letter in support of Israel's participation in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. Notable figures like Mayim Bialik, Gene Simmons, and Ginnifer Goodwin have also endorsed the letter, emphasising a diverse representation within the entertainment industry in favour of Israel's involvement in the competition. Organised by the non-profit Creative Community for Peace, the letter backs the European Broadcasting Union's decision to include Israel despite calls for a ban due to the Gaza conflict. This year's Eurovision is set to unfold in Malmo in May. Eurovision Song Contest 2023: An Overview.

Hollywood Actors Sign Letter In Support Of Israel:

