Fall Out Boy's lead guitarist, Joe Trohman has announced break from the band. The American musician took the said decision due to his deteriorated 'mental health'. "It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride," a part of his statement reads.

Joe Trohman Takes Break From Band:

Fall Out Boy guitarist and co-founder Joe Trohman announces that he will be stepping away from the group to focus on recovering from mental health issues. pic.twitter.com/r4Ej6RpVuz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2023

