Fanatics Super Bowl Party: Justin Bieber and Travis Scott Groove to ‘What Do You Mean’ at Michael Rubin’s Bash (Watch Video)

The Fanatics Super Bowl Party was a star-studded affair, with an impressive roster of sports and entertainment luminaries in attendance. Among the notable guests were Shaquille O'Neal, Diplo, Tom Brady, Shawn Lewy, Ice Spice Quavo, Travis Scott, and Justin Bieber, all brought together by the host of the party, Michael Rubin, the CEO of Fanatics. A video clip from the event has been making waves online, featuring an electrifying moment where Travis Scott and Justin Bieber spontaneously teamed up for a jam session. The duo were seen grooving and dancing to Juatin's chart-topping hit "What Do You Mean?". Justin Bieber Turns Up the Heat Flaunting His Shirtless Tattooed Body During Rehearsals, Shares Pic on Insta!.

Justin Bieber and Travis Scott Jam to “What Do You Mean?”

Justin Bieber and Travis Scott dance at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party pic.twitter.com/MQPFFu1epu — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 11, 2024

