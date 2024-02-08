Pedro Pascal has been confirmed to play Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic in Fantastic Four, directed by Matt Shakman. The speculations about his involvement in the upcoming Marvel project has been going on for a while now. The actor is expected to begin production on MCU film soon. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation website mentioned in its now-removed section of the page, “Pascal recently wrapped production on Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated Gladiator 2 and will soon begin production on Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four,” reports Super Hero Hyphe. However, the filmmaker's post on his Insta Story puts all rumours to rest. Pedro Pascal To Play Reed Richards In Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four - Reports.

Pedro Pascal In Fantastic Four Film

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@mattshakman)

