During a panel for the upcoming film Dune: Part Two at the CCXP convention in Brazil on Sunday (Dec 3), actress Florence Pugh was struck in the face by a flying object thrown from the audience. Videos of the incident show Pugh standing on stage alongside her co-stars when an object appears to sail through the air and hit her directly in the face. She quickly brushes it off and continues the panel, but it is clear that she was shaken. Check it out. Dune Part Two: Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux and Others Feature in Striking New Posters Unveiling Intense Character First Looks (View Pics).

Watch Florence Pugh's Viral Video:

Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/aWB7J0gOyV — Timmytea (@timmostea) December 3, 2023

