For his first time behind the camera, Charlie Day delivers a trailer that is sure to have you in a fit of laughs. Also starring Day in the film, Fool's Paradise follows a patient recently released from a mental health institute who becomes a movie star accidentally after he replaces a method actor that looks exactly like him. He will also be joined by Ken Jeong, Ray Liotta, Kate Beckinsale, Adrien Brody, John Malkovich, Jason Sudeikis and more in the film. Charlie Day Birthday Special: 10 Quotes by the Actor as Charlie Kelly From It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia That Are Just Insane.

Watch the Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)