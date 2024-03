In the Franklin trailer, Michael Douglas takes on the role of Benjamin Franklin, the esteemed Founding Father, as he embarks on a vital mission to secure France's support for America's democratic experiment. Set in 1776, the series follows Franklin's efforts alongside his grandson, Temple Franklin, portrayed by Noah Jupe, as they navigate the complexities of the American Revolution. Confronted with espionage, betrayal, and personal entanglements, Franklin's journey underscores the high stakes in shaping the United States' future. Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff's book 'A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,' Franklin is a captivating exploration of a pivotal historical moment. The series is scheduled to premiere on AppleTV+ on April 12. IFF1 2023: Michael Douglas Grooves to RRR Song 'Naatu Naatu' at the Event (Watch Video).