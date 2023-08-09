From celebs to fans, thousands have gathered at LA’s SoFi Stadium for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. There are several pictures and videos from The Eras Tour that have surfaced online. Some of them are the A-list celebs of Hollywood who were spotted at the concert. Selena Gomez, Taylor Lautner, Courteney Cox, Emma Stone, Austin Butler and many others were seen at night five of the spectacular show. Check out some of the pics below: Max Greenfield Attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour With Wifey Tess Sanchez Greenfield and Hunter Schafer; Ugly Betty Actor Shares Pics and Videos From the Concert on Insta.

Celebs At The Eras Tour

Austin Butler, Taylor Lautner, Emma Stone, Kaia Gerber, Adam Scott and so many more at the LA night 5 show tonight! In addition to Selena Gomez who posted her attendance via IG Story! #TSTheErasTour 👀 pic.twitter.com/lqBfsHfSQ4 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) August 9, 2023

🏟️| Selena Gomez and Jeff Goldblum are at the show tonight #LATSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/R5ok0p2uHC — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) August 9, 2023

