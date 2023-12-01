George Miller, best known for his Mad Max franchise, has returned to the director’s chair with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. This fifth film in the Mad Max franchise stars Anya Taylor-Joy as young Furiosa who is seen surviving trials to find her way home and the trailer of this upcoming action adventure gives a glimpse of it all. The synopsis of the film reads, “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.” Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga also features Chris Hemsworth, Alyla Browne and Tom Burke. Mad Max Universe to Have a Prequel on Furiosa's Character But Without Charlize Theron.

Watch The Trailer Of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Below:

