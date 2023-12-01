The much-awaited trailer for George Miller's Furiosa - A Mad Max Saga Trailer featuring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth in pivotal roles finally debuted. Within hours of its release, fervent fans flocked to X, buzzing with excitement, and showered praise upon the trailer. Netizens enthusiastically hailed it as one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. The powerful performances of Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth, combined with the trailer's gripping content, sparked a wave of anticipation, setting the stage for what promises to be a blockbuster cinematic experience. Check out some of the X reactions below: Furiosa–A Mad Max Saga Trailer Out! Anya Taylor-Joy Embraces Warrior Spirit in Prequel Epic (Watch Video).

Watch Furiosa Trailer Here:

See X Reactions To Furiosa Trailer Here:

Furiosa Just Shot Up

Furiosa just shot up to the top of everyone’s most anticipated of 2024 right?! pic.twitter.com/97N23huMDi — Leo Rydel (@GeeklyGoods) December 1, 2023

This Is Her Odyssey

This is her Odyssey. #Furiosa directed by George Miller - Only in Cinemas on May 23, 2024. In English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Also in IMAX @warnerbrosindia https://t.co/whx6Zrf3zt pic.twitter.com/oSaElDd1tY — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 1, 2023

Most Anticipated Movie Of 2024

#FURIOSA is now one of my most anticipated movies of 2024 pic.twitter.com/SvSAJkgjOj — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) December 1, 2023

Worth Every Second

Rooting For Furiosa

I'm really rooting for Furiosa. This is like Dark Knight Rises having to live up to The Dark Knight, but even harder. Cause this is a PREQUEL living up to the masterpiece, not a continuation. Of course I'm gonna be there day one, but seriously, fingers crossed. pic.twitter.com/dDn3RrOiAK — kevin l. lee (@Klee_FilmReview) December 1, 2023

Looks Really Good

I think Furiosa looks really good. those complaints that the photography looks weird or whatever don't really hit for me. Fury Road is a weird looking film too! pic.twitter.com/Aj2NqvIClZ — josh tenet (@joshtenet) December 1, 2023

So Damn Good!

Absolutely Insane

Th cinematography/colours/lighting/cast is absolutely insane. This is cinema #Furiosa pic.twitter.com/Tamcrmbc8p — The Blue Gen V (@posaidwhat) November 30, 2023

George Miller Is BACK!

The Cinematography, The Wild Filters, The Oversaturated Colours, The High Frame Rate and the Camera Zoom in Face Closeups!!! George Miller is Back #Furiosa pic.twitter.com/3eXkF4o6vN — ΩStuntman MikeΩ (@Stuntman_Mik3) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)