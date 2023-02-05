Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting second child! The Game of Thrones’ star confirmed about his wife’s second pregnancy during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While speaking about their two-year-old child, he told Jimmy Fallon that “He’s about to get the shock of his life, which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister.” Check out the video clip below from 1.55 minute. Kit Harington And Rose Leslie, Game Of Thrones Stars, Blessed With A Baby Boy! (View Pics).

Kit Harington On Rose Leslie’s Pregnancy

